Towson Tigers play the No. 6 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Towson Tigers (2-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -21.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers will square off against the No. 6 Houston Cougars at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Towson went 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

Houston went 33-4 overall with a 28-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

