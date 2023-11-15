Towson faces No. 6 Houston in Charleston, South Carolina

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Towson Tigers (2-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers take…

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Towson Tigers (2-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Towson Tigers take on the No. 6 Houston Cougars in Charleston, South Carolina.

Towson went 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Houston finished 33-4 overall with a 28-4 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.