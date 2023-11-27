Live Radio
Townsend scores 28 to spark Oakland to 78-76 victory over Xavier

The Associated Press

November 27, 2023, 9:36 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 28 points helped Oakland defeat Xavier 78-76 on Monday night.

Townsend, who added six rebounds and seven assists, gave the Golden Grizzlies (4-3) the lead for good on a three-point play with 3:25 remaining. Chris Conway scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jack Gohlke was 4 of 13 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Desmond Claude finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Musketeers (4-3). Abou Ousmane added 12 points for Xavier. Quincy Olivari also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

