Toumi scores 20 in Evansville’s 76-57 win against Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Yacine Toumi’s 20 points helped Evansville defeat Southeast Missouri State 76-57 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added five rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-0). Ben Humrichous scored 18 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Cameron Haffner had 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Redhawks (0-3) were led by Rob Martin, who recorded nine points. BJ Ward added nine points and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker also had nine points.

