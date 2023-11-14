Toledo visits Wright State following Calvin’s 33-point showing

Toledo Rockets (2-0) at Wright State Raiders (0-1) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under…

Toledo Rockets (2-0) at Wright State Raiders (0-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Toledo Rockets after Trey Calvin scored 33 points in Wright State’s 105-77 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Wright State went 18-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.7% from behind the arc last season.

Toledo finished 27-8 overall last season while going 10-4 on the road. The Rockets averaged 85.4 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.