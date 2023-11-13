Toledo visits Wright State after Calvin’s 33-point game

Toledo Rockets (2-0) at Wright State Raiders (0-1) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the…

Toledo Rockets (2-0) at Wright State Raiders (0-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces the Toledo Rockets after Trey Calvin scored 33 points in Wright State’s 105-77 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Wright State finished 18-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 37.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Toledo finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 10-4 on the road. The Rockets averaged 14.9 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

