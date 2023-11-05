Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Toledo Rockets tip off season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans

Toledo Rockets tip off season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets host the Detroit Mercy Titans in the season opener.

Toledo went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Rockets averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 5.3 bench points last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Titans gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

