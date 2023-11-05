Toledo Rockets tip off season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans

Detroit Mercy Titans at Toledo Rockets Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 153.5…

Detroit Mercy Titans at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets host the Detroit Mercy Titans in the season opener.

Toledo went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Rockets averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 5.3 bench points last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Titans gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.