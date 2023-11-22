Toledo Rockets square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Toledo Rockets (3-1) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -3; over/under…

UC Irvine Anteaters (4-1) vs. Toledo Rockets (3-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets will play the UC Irvine Anteaters at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Toledo finished 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 85.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.9 last season.

The Anteaters are 4-1 in non-conference play. UC Irvine is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.