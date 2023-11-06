Live Radio
Toledo hosts Detroit Mercy in season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets begin the season at home against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Toledo went 27-8 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 14.9 assists per game on 30.2 made field goals last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-13 on the road. The Titans averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 30.6 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

