Toledo hosts Detroit Mercy for season opener

Detroit Mercy Titans at Toledo Rockets

Toledo, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets host the Detroit Mercy Titans in the season opener.

Toledo finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 13-1 at home. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 76.9 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 14-19 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Titans allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

