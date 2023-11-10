Toatley leads Detroit Mercy against Cincinnati after 20-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -24.5; over/under is…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -24.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Donovann Toatley scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 94-60 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

Cincinnati went 16-3 at home last season while going 23-13 overall. The Bearcats averaged 15.5 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Detroit Mercy went 14-19 overall last season while going 5-13 on the road. The Titans averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.