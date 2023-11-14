Thornton leads Ohio State against Merrimack after 24-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the…

Merrimack Warriors (2-1) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the Merrimack Warriors after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State’s 73-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Ohio State went 16-19 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Merrimack went 8-8 on the road and 18-16 overall last season. The Warriors averaged 12.6 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

