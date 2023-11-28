Thomasson and Georgia host Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Florida…

Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Florida State Seminoles after Noah Thomasson scored 24 points in Georgia’s 78-69 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Seminoles are 2-0 on their home court. Florida State is fourth in the ACC with 16.8 assists per game led by Jamir Watkins averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 3-3 to start the season. Georgia gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Florida State scores 83.2 points, 11.2 more per game than the 72.0 Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 70.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 73.8 Florida State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida State.

Thomasson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.3 points for Georgia.

