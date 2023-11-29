Thomasson and Georgia host Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -9.5; over/under…

Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia visits the Florida State Seminoles after Noah Thomasson scored 24 points in Georgia’s 78-69 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Seminoles are 2-0 on their home court. Florida State averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 3-3 to begin the season. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.5.

Florida State scores 83.2 points, 11.2 more per game than the 72.0 Georgia allows. Georgia’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Florida State has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Florida State.

Thomasson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.3 points. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.3 points for Georgia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

