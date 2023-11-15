Thomas, Sobel spark Sacred Heart over Holy Cross 84-77

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tanner Thomas scored 21 points, Alex Sobel added a double-double and Sacred Heart beat Holy Cross…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Tanner Thomas scored 21 points, Alex Sobel added a double-double and Sacred Heart beat Holy Cross 84-77 on Tuesday night.

Thomas hit 7 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers for the Pioneers (2-1). Sobel finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle McGee had 11 points and four assists, while Joey Reilly scored 10 with three steals.

Caleb Kenny and Joe Octave both totaled 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Crusaders (1-2). Will Batchelder added 18 points and four assists. Freshman Joe Nugent pitched in with 11 points and six boards.

