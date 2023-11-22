Live Radio
Thomas scores 40, Hofstra downs High Point 97-92 in OT

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 10:21 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 40 points as Hofstra beat High Point 97-92 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Thomas also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Pride (4-2). Jaquan Carlos scored 18 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Darlinstone Dubar had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Duke Miles finished with 32 points and four assists for the Panthers (3-3). Kezza Giffa added 19 points for High Point. Abdoulaye also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

