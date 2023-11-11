Thomas scores 24 as Albany takes down Columbia 78-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Thomas had 24 points in Albany’s 78-75 victory against Columbia on Saturday night. Thomas added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Thomas had 24 points in Albany’s 78-75 victory against Columbia on Saturday night.

Thomas added seven rebounds and five assists for the Great Danes (1-1). Jonathan Beagle scored 20 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Amar’e Marshall had 14 points and was 4-of-12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lions (0-2) were led in scoring by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Kenny Noland added 15 points for Columbia. Josh Odunowo also had 14 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Albany plays Wednesday against Seton Hall on the road, and Columbia hosts Bard on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.