Thomas scores 20, Northern Colorado beats Northern New Mexico 81-60

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 20 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Northern New Mexico 81-60 on Wednesday night.

Thomas also contributed 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bears (2-0). Brock Wisne shot 8 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Marcell McCreary was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Eloy Medina, who finished with 29 points. Northern New Mexico also got five points from Malek Malual. In addition, Joziah Ramos finished with five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

