Thomas scores 20, Morehead State downs Bellarmine 64-51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kalil Thomas’ 20 points helped Morehead State defeat Bellarmine 64-51 at Freedom Hall on Monday night.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kalil Thomas’ 20 points helped Morehead State defeat Bellarmine 64-51 at Freedom Hall on Monday night.

Thomas was 7 of 16 shooting, including five 3-pointers, for the Eagles (3-3). Riley Minix added 16 points and eight rebounds. Drew Thelwell scored 10 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Knights (1-4) were led by Garrett Tipton, who posted 12 points. Bellarmine also got 10 points from Bash Wieland. In addition, Alec Pfriem finished with eight points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.