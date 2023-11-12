Thomas puts up 23, Montana takes down UC Davis 78-65

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas had 23 points in Montana’s 78-65 win over UC Davis on Sunday night. Thomas…

Thomas added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (2-1). Laolu Oke added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line, and grabbed six rebounds. Josh Vazquez shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Aggies (2-1) were led by Elijah Pepper, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Leo DeBruhl added 11 points and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Ade Adebayo finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams play host to North Dakota State next, UC Davis on Tuesday on Montana on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

