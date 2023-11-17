Thomas leads Sacred Heart against UMBC after 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at UMBC Retrievers (1-2)
Baltimore; Friday, 11 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 157.5
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the UMBC Retrievers after Tanner Thomas scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 84-77 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.
UMBC finished 13-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Retrievers allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.
Sacred Heart finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.
