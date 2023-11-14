Thomas leads Albany (NY) against Seton Hall after 24-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Sebastian Thomas scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 78-75 victory over the Columbia Lions.

Seton Hall went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Pirates averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) finished 2-16 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

