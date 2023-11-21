Thomas’ 30 lead Hofstra over Wright State 85-76

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Thomas’ 30 points led Hofstra over Wright State 85-76 on Tuesday night in the Gulf…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Thomas’ 30 points led Hofstra over Wright State 85-76 on Tuesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Thomas shot 9 for 19 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Pride (3-2). Darlinstone Dubar scored 16 points and Jaquan Carlos had 15 points.

Brandon Noel scored 17 points to lead Wright State (1-4). Tanner Holden had 15 points and AJ Braun had 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

