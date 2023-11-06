Thomas’ 26 points and 8 3-pointers help Hofstra beat Division III St. Joseph’s (Long Island) 101-48

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 26 points and eight 3-pointers to help Hofstra defeat Division III St. Joseph’s…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 26 points and eight 3-pointers to help Hofstra defeat Division III St. Joseph’s (Long Island) 101-48 on Monday in a season opener for both teams.

Thomas was 9 of 14 shooting (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points, going 8 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Kijan Robinson had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

AJ Esposito led St. Joseph’s in scoring, finishing with nine points. Spencer Malloy added eight points and Dillon Hod had seven points.

NEXT UP

Hofstra hosts Princeton on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.