Thioune leads South Dakota against DePaul after 24-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Lahat Thioune scored 24 points in South Dakota’s 100-79 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

DePaul went 10-23 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

South Dakota went 6-11 in Summit League games and 2-11 on the road last season. The Coyotes averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

