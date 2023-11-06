Thiam has 18, High Point defeats St. Andrews 105-51

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam scored 18 points as High Point beat St. Andrews 105-51 on Monday night…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam scored 18 points as High Point beat St. Andrews 105-51 on Monday night in a season opener.

Thiam added five rebounds for the Panthers. Denzel Hines added 15 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor with 15 rebounds. Kimani Hamilton went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Mcafee-Marion led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Escamilla Mateu added seven points and Garrett McRae had six points.

NEXT UP

High Point next plays Saturday against Wofford on the road, and Saint Andrews (NC) will visit Coastal Carolina on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.