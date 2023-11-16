Thelwell leads Morehead State against Penn State after 26-point game

Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (2-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Drew Thelwell scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 74-66 win over the Mercer Bears.

Penn State went 23-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions allowed opponents to score 68.2 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Morehead State went 8-9 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.