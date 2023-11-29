Texas Tech visits Brooks and Butler

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Butler Bulldogs (5-2) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Butler Bulldogs (5-2)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Pierre Brooks scored 25 points in Butler’s 70-56 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Jalen Thomas leads the Bulldogs with 5.9 boards.

The Red Raiders play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 5.5.

Butler averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 69.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 65.3 Butler allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.9 points for Butler.

Joe Toussaint is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 13.7 points and 4.0 rebounds for Texas Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

