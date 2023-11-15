Texas Tech takes on Texas A&M-CC in non-conference action

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech and Texas A&M-CC face off in non-conference action.

Texas Tech went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-CC finished 7-7 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Islanders averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

