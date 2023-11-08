Texas Tech Red Raiders to host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Wednesday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -22;…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -22; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Texas Tech finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 7-12 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Lions averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.