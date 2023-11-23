Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-3) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Northern Iowa Panthers in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas Tech went 16-16 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Red Raiders shot 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Iowa went 14-18 overall with a 4-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Panthers gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

