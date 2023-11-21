Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech…

Villanova Wildcats (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Villanova Wildcats at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Texas Tech went 16-16 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

Villanova went 17-17 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Wildcats averaged 5.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 9.4 turnovers per game last season.

