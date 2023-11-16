Texas Tech hosts Texas A&M-CC in non-conference action

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -24.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders in out-of-conference action.

Texas Tech finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Texas A&M-CC went 7-7 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Islanders averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 16.9 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

