Texas Tech hosts San Jose State following Gorener’s 26-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tibet Gorener scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 117-72 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

San Jose State finished 21-14 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 4.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

