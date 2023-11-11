Texas Tech hosts San Jose State following Gorener’s 26-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)
Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Tibet Gorener scored 26 points in San Jose State’s 117-72 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.
Texas Tech finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.
San Jose State finished 21-14 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 4.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
