Texas State visits Oklahoma after Oweh’s 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -17; over/under…

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (2-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -17; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays the Texas State Bobcats after Otega Oweh scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 82-43 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sooners averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 16.6 bench points last season.

Texas State went 16-19 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

