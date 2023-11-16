Texas State hosts UTSA following Holiman’s 22-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Texas State Bobcats after Adante’ Holiman scored 22 points in UTSA’s 90-82 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

Texas State went 4-10 at home a season ago while going 16-19 overall. The Bobcats averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 30.7% from deep last season.

UTSA went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 4.3 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

