Texas State faces Southern Utah in Ruston, Louisiana

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats will square off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in non-conference play. Texas State gives up 70.0 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Southern Utah went 24-13 overall with a 13-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Thunderbirds averaged 82.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.