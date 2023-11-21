Texas Southern visits Oral Roberts following McBride’s 27-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Texas Southern Tigers after Issac McBride scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 74-66 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Oral Roberts went 30-5 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.

Texas Southern finished 14-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.