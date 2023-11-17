Texas Southern visits No. 8 Creighton after Alexander’s 23-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Creighton Bluejays (3-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton faces…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Creighton Bluejays (3-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton faces the Texas Southern Tigers after Trey Alexander scored 23 points in Creighton’s 92-84 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Creighton went 24-13 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bluejays averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

Texas Southern went 10-11 in SWAC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.3 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

