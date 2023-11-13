Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeats Dallas Christian 104-45

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lance Amir-Paul scored 18 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Dallas Christian 104-45 on Monday…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lance Amir-Paul scored 18 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Dallas Christian 104-45 on Monday night.

Amir-Paul was 5 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Islanders (2-1). Shilo Jackson scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Marion Humphrey finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Nicolas Matheus, who finished with 12 points. Yuot Gai added eight points for Dallas Christian.

NEXT UP

Up next for the Islanders is a matchup Thursday with Texas Tech on the road. Dallas Christian visits Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

