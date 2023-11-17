Texas A&M-Commerce wins 57-54 over Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommie Lewis had 15 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 57-54 victory against Saint Joseph’s on Friday night. Lewis…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tommie Lewis had 15 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 57-54 victory against Saint Joseph’s on Friday night.

Lewis also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-4). Kalen Williams added nine points and he also had six rebounds. Alonzo Dodd had nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Lynn Greer III finished with 13 points for the Hawks (3-1). Xzayvier Brown added 11 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s. Erik Reynolds II also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

