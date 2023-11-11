Texas A&M-CC visits No. 7 Houston after Sharp’s 20-point performance

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0) Houston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -31; over/under is…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -31; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points in Houston’s 84-31 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Houston went 16-2 at home a season ago while going 33-4 overall. The Cougars gave up 57.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 24-11 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 8.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.