Texas A&M-CC visits No. 7 Houston after Sharp’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:44 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -31; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Emanuel Sharp scored 20 points in Houston’s 84-31 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Houston went 16-2 at home a season ago while going 33-4 overall. The Cougars gave up 57.5 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 24-11 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Islanders averaged 8.5 steals, 1.7 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

