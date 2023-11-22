Texas A&M-CC travels to Northern Kentucky for non-conference showdown

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Texas A&M-CC in non-conference action.

Northern Kentucky went 22-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Norse averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 7-7 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Islanders gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

