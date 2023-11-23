Texas A&M-CC takes on LIU in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Long Island Sharks (0-4) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Texas…

Long Island Sharks (0-4) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders take on the Long Island Sharks in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

The Islanders have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 40.8 points per game in the paint led by Dian Wright-Forde averaging 7.0.

LIU went 3-26 overall with a 2-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Sharks averaged 6.6 steals, 3.4 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.