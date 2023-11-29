Texas A&M-CC plays UTEP on 3-game road skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at UTEP Miners (5-2) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -13.5;…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at UTEP Miners (5-2)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC travels to UTEP looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Miners have gone 4-0 in home games. UTEP leads the CUSA with 18.0 assists per game led by Tae Hardy averaging 3.9.

The Islanders have gone 0-3 away from home. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

UTEP makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas A&M-CC scores 9.2 more points per game (78.3) than UTEP allows (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Miners. Zid Powell is averaging 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for UTEP.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 10.2 points for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

