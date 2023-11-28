Texas A&M-CC plays UTEP, looks to stop road slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at UTEP Miners (5-2) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC travels…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) at UTEP Miners (5-2)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC travels to UTEP looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Miners have gone 4-0 in home games. UTEP has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Islanders are 0-3 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Dian Wright-Forde averaging 7.0.

UTEP makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Miners. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 8.6 points for UTEP.

Jordan Roberts averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Wright-Forde is averaging 10.2 points for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.