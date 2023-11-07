Live Radio
Texas A&M-CC knocks off Southwestern Adventist 111-46

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 10:44 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts scored 16 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southwestern Adventist 111-46 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Roberts was 7 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Islanders. Owen Dease scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Shilo Jackson finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Knights were led in scoring by Orlando Gooden, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Eric Phifer added 12 points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Jason Garcia finished with six points and three steals.

Texas A&M-CC plays against Houston on the road on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

