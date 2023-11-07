Texas A&M-CC knocks off Southwestern Adventist 111-46

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts scored 16 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southwestern Adventist 111-46 on Tuesday…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts scored 16 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southwestern Adventist 111-46 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Roberts was 7 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Islanders. Owen Dease scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Shilo Jackson finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Knights were led in scoring by Orlando Gooden, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Eric Phifer added 12 points for Southwestern Adventist. In addition, Jason Garcia finished with six points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M-CC plays against Houston on the road on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.