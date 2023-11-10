Tennessee Tech visits Murray State following Ellington’s 22-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Murray State Racers (1-0) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at Murray State Racers (1-0)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -15; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Nick Ellington scored 22 points in Murray State’s 91-58 win against the Midway Eagles.

Murray State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Racers averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Tennessee Tech finished 16-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

