Tennessee Tech hosts Lipscomb following Boyd’s 26-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Derrin Boyd scored 26 points in Lipscomb’s 113-74 victory against the Asbury Eagles.

Tennessee Tech finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.

Lipscomb went 11-6 in ASUN play and 7-11 on the road last season. The Bisons averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

