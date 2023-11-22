Tennessee Tech faces Presbyterian, looks to end road skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Golden Eagles play Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose are 2-0 on their home court. Presbyterian ranks eighth in the Big South with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Quadir Pettaway averaging 2.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in road games. Tennessee Tech ranks ninth in the OVC allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

Presbyterian makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (47.2%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby James averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 61.5% from beyond the arc. Samage Teel is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.2 points for Presbyterian.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Josiah Davis is averaging 11.0 points for Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.